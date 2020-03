March 21 (Reuters) - Associated Banc-Corp:

* ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP- ASSOCIATED BANK’S COVID-19 RELIEF PROGRAM INCLUDES SUSPENDING FEES ON A RANGE OF LOAN AND DEPOSIT PRODUCTS UP TO 90 DAYS

* ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP- ASSOCIATED BANK'S COVID-19 RELIEF PROGRAM HAS CREDIT CARD PAYMENT RELIEF & SUSPENSION OF FORECLOSURE & REPOSSESSION PROGRAMS