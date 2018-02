Feb 22 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCES THAT CHARLES SINCLAIR, CHAIRMAN, YESTERDAY NOTIFIED HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM BOARD ON 11 APRIL 2018​

* ‍MICHAEL MCLINTOCK, INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR , WILL SUCCEED CHARLES SINCLAIR AS CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)