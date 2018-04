April 2 (Reuters) - Associated Capital Group Inc:

* ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR ITS INSTITUTIONAL RESEARCH SERVICES

* BOARD AUTHORIZED CO TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ITS INSTITUTIONAL RESEARCH SERVICES BUSINESS

* OPTIONS BEING CONSIDERED INCLUDE SPIN-OFF OF BROKERAGE BUSINESS TO SHAREHOLDERS, MANAGEMENT-LED BUYOUT OF BUSINESS

* ANALYSIS OF STRATEGIC OPTIONS SHOULD BE CONCLUDED NO LATER THAN END OF Q1 OF 2019