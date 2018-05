May 8 (Reuters) - Associated Capital Group Inc:

* ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $4.7 MILLION VERSUS $5.0 MILLION

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $1.6 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF $211 MILLION FROM $1.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2017