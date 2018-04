BRIEF-Associated International Hotels Announces Expected Annual Results For Co And Tian Teck Land

April 23 (Reuters) - Associated International Hotels Ltd :

* EXPECTED THAT TTLL ANNUAL RESULTS AND AIHL ANNUAL RESULTS WILL BOTH RECORD A FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

* CO WILL RECORD A FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF HK$243 MILLION

* SEES FY UNAUDITED CONSOL RESULTS OF TTLL GROUP RECORD PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF ABOUT HK$273 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT OF TTLL AND AIHL RESULTS DUE TO REDUCTION IN VALUATION LOSSES IN RESPECT OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

* EXPECTED RESULT OF CO DUE TO REDUCTION IN VALUATION LOSSES OF HK$345 MILLION FOR INVESTMENT PROPERTIES