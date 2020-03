BRIEF-Assore Ltd Says Co To Pay Staff Their Full Basic Salary During Lockdown Period

March 31 (Reuters) - Assore Ltd:

* JSE: ASR - COVID-19 UPDATE

* ASSORE LTD - ASSMANG, DWARSRIVIER AND WONDERSTONE HAVE ALL DECLARED FORCE MAJEURE ON CUSTOMER, SUPPLIER AND FREIGHT CONTRACTS

* ASSORE LTD - FULL FINANCIAL IMPACT OF LOCKDOWN IN S. AFRICA IS STILL BEING ASSESSED

* ASSORE LTD - ASSMANG HAS RECEIVED PERMISSION TO OPERATE ITS IRON ORE LOAD-OUT FACILITIES AND WILL CONTINUE TO RAIL ON-MINE STOCK TO SALDANHA PORT

* ASSORE - TO PAY STAFF THEIR FULL BASIC SALARY DURING LOCKDOWN PERIOD AND HAS UNDERTAKEN TO PAY ALL SUPPLIERS ON-TIME FOR GOODS AND SERVICES RECEIVED

* ASSORE - CO'S 54%-OWNED SMELTER IN SARAWAK, MALAYSIA CONTINUES TO OPERATE ON A SKELETON STAFFING ARRANGEMENT