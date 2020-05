BRIEF-Assura PLC Posts FY Profit Before Tax At £78.9 Million Vs £84.0 Million

May 21 (Reuters) - Assura PLC:

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT £78.9 MILLION VERSUS £84.0 MILLION

* AS AT 31 MARCH 2020, PORTFOLIO VALUE IS UP 8% TO £2,139.0 MILLION

* ENTER NEW FINANCIAL YEAR WITH A STRONG IMMEDIATE PIPELINE

* IMMEDIATE PIPELINE OF £77 MILLION OF DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES SEEN TO COMMENCE WITHIN NEXT 12 MONTHS

* EXTENDED PIPELINE OF £199 MILLION OF FURTHER OPPORTUNITIES WHERE CO IS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER

* ANNOUNCES A 1.9% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT TO 0.71 PENCE FROM JULY 2020 PAYMENT