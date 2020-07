July 7 (Reuters) - Assura PLC:

* ASSURA - Q1 STRONG PORTFOLIO OF 565 PROPERTIES WITH CURRENT ANNUALISED RENT ROLL OF £110.2 MILLION

* ASSURA - CURRENTLY ON-SITE WITH 18 DEVELOPMENTS WITH A TOTAL COST OF £95 MILLION

* ASSURA - AT 30 JUNE 2020 GROSS DEBT STOOD AT £767 MILLION WITH UNDRAWN FACILITIES OF £300 MILLION