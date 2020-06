June 29 (Reuters) - Assurant Inc:

* ASSURANT INC - ANNOUNCES 2020 PROPERTY CATASTROPHE REINSURANCE PROGRAM

* ASSURANT INC - MAINTAINING $80 MILLION PER-EVENT RETENTION WITH INCREASING MULTI-YEAR COVERAGE FOR 2020

* ASSURANT INC - 2020 U.S. PROGRAM PROVIDES $930 MILLION OF COVERAGE

* ASSURANT INC - 2020 REINSURANCE PREMIUMS FOR U.S. PROGRAM ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $138 MILLION PRE-TAX