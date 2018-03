March 6 (Reuters) - Assurant Inc:

* ASSURANT ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

* ASSURANT INC - ‍COMMENCEMENT OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2 .5 MILLION SHARES OF ITS SERIES D MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK​

* ASSURANT-TO USE PROCEEDS TO FUND CO'S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED, REFINANCE EXISTING 2.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018​