BRIEF-Assurant Commences Three-Part Note Offering

March 14 (Reuters) - Assurant Inc:

* ASSURANT ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES AND FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUBORDINATED NOTES

* ASSURANT INC - ‍OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED​

* ASSURANT INC - CO INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED, REFINANCE EXISTING 2.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018​