Oct 10 (Reuters) - Assurant Inc

* Assurant - ‍expects between $287 million - $293 million pre-tax, or $187 million - $191 million after-tax, of catastrophes losses in Q3 2017​

* Assurant Inc says ‍reportable catastrophes losses relate to hurricanes Harvey, Irma and MARIA for Q3 - SEC filing

* Assurant Inc - ‍expects about $4 million pre-tax loss related to the earthquake in Mexico​ for Q3 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2xxHxQ7)