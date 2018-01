Jan 9 (Reuters) - Assurant Inc:

* ASSURANT SAYS ‍EXPECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE REDUCED TO ABOUT 22%-23% ON ITS CURRENT STANDALONE INCOME WORLDWIDE FROM U.S. TAX REFORM​ - SEC FILING

* ASSURANT - ‍Q4 WILL INCLUDE A ONE-TIME BENEFIT TO CONSOLIDATED GAAP NET INCOME DUE TO REDUCTION OF NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES Source: (bit.ly/2CSPkyS) Further company coverage: