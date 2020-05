May 5 (Reuters) - Assurant Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.43

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.43 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COMPANY IS SUSPENDING ITS 2020 OUTLOOK GIVEN UNCERTAINTY REGARDING DURATION OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* QTRLY REVENUE $2,565.6 MILLION VERSUS $2,435.6 MILLION

* Q1 RESULTS WERE LARGELY UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: