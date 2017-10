Oct 18 (Reuters) - Assurant Inc:

* Assurant-TWG Holdings deal provides,upon termination under circumstances,including change in co’s board recommendation,co required to pay TWG $65 million

* Assurant- ‍if co's stockholders do not approve TWG merger,co obligated to pay expenses incurred by TWG,units,TWG re not to exceed $5 million - SEC filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2x3R9CP)