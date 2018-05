May 1 (Reuters) - Assure Holdings Corp:

* ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES UPDATE

* ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP - APPLIED FOR AND RECEIVED A MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018

* ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP - ANTICIPATES WILL BE IN A POSITION TO REMEDY DEFAULT AND FILE REQUIRED ANNUAL FILINGS ON OR BEFORE END OF JUNE 2018

* ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP - INTENDS TO SATISFY PROVISIONS OF ALTERNATIVE INFORMATION GUIDELINES SO LONG AS IT REMAINS IN DEFAULT