BRIEF-Assure Holdings Corp - Seen Over A 50% Decline In Number Of Procedures Performed In March And April

April 24 (Reuters) - Assure Holdings Corp:

* ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP - SEEN OVER A 50% DECLINE IN NUMBER OF PROCEDURES PERFORMED IN MARCH AND APRIL

* ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP - ENCOURAGED BY HEALTHY VOLUME OF CASES ALREADY SCHEDULED FOR MAY

* ASSURE HOLDINGS - ANTICIPATE THAT MAJORITY OF PROCEDURES THAT WERE POSTPONED IN MARCH AND APRIL WILL BE RESCHEDULED FOR ANOTHER TIME IN 2020

* ASSURE HOLDINGS - BEGINNING TO SEE A RETURN TO NORMAL ACTIVITY IN TERMS OF ELECTIVE SURGERIES SCHEDULED IN SEVERAL OF MOST IMPORTANT MARKETS

* ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP - IS CASH FLOW POSITIVE IN APRIL

* ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP - EXPECTS MAY AND JUNE 2020 TO CONTINUE STRONG TREND OF COLLECTIONS SEEN IN MARCH AND APRIL

* ASSURE HOLDINGS-REMAINS IN NEGOTIATION WITH AN INSURANCE CO IN LOUISIANA OVER DISPUTE RELATING TO CLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH TECHNICAL SERVICES PERFORMED