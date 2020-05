BRIEF-Assure Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Assure Holdings Corp:

* ASSURE HOLDINGS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP - WEEKLY CASE VOLUMES AT END OF MAY ARE ON PAR WITH AVERAGE WEEKLY CASE RATES IN JAN. AND FEB.

* ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP - BEGINNING IN MARCH & ACCELERATING IN APRIL, SAW DECLINE OF MORE THAN 70% IN NUMBER OF PROCEDURES PERFORMED

* ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP - IMPLEMENTED SALARY REDUCTIONS & A SELECTIVE EMPLOYEE FURLOUGH PROGRAM

* ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP - QTRLY NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $0.17