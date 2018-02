BRIEF-Assured Guaranty - Co Reinsures Substantially All Of Syncora’s Insured Portfolio

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Assured Guaranty Ltd:

* ASSURED GUARANTY REINSURES SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF SYNCORA’S INSURED PORTFOLIO

* ASSURED GUARANTY - ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH SYNCORA GUARANTEE. UNDER WHICH CO WILL REINSURE SGI-INSURED FINANCIAL GUARANTY INSURANCE POLICIES

* ASSURED GUARANTY LTD - AS CONSIDERATION FOR TRANSACTION, AT CLOSING, SGI WILL PAY $360 MILLION

* ASSURED GUARANTY - AS CONSIDERATION FOR TRANSACTION, SGI WILL ASSIGN INSTALLMENT PREMIUMS ESTIMATED TO TOTAL $55 MILLION ON PRESENT VALUE BASIS TO CO