BRIEF-Assured Guaranty files motion to lift automatic stay, commence action against PREPA for appointment of receiver
July 18, 2017 / 7:02 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Assured Guaranty files motion to lift automatic stay, commence action against PREPA for appointment of receiver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Assured Guaranty Ltd

* Assured guaranty files motion to lift automatic stay and commence an action against prepa for the appointment of a receiver

* Assured guaranty-‍with filing of motion, co seeks to remedy prepa’s “re-politicization of its operations, mismanagement and inefficiencies​” among others

* Assured guaranty -receiver to ensure lien granted to prepa bondholders and their insurers produces net revenues sufficient to pay debt service on prepa bonds

* Assured guaranty-‍with filing of motion, co also seeks to remedy prepa’s failure to increase rates in accordance with contractual & statutory obligations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

