Assured Guaranty Ltd:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.76 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $98.02 AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $196 MILLION VERSUS $234 MILLION