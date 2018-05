May 3 (Reuters) - Assured Guaranty Ltd:

* REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.33

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.68

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.75 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET EARNED PREMIUMS IN Q1 2018 WERE $145 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $164 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MILLION VERSUS $527 MILLION