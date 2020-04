BRIEF-Assystem Q1 Consolidated Revenue Down At 122.9 Million Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - Assystem SA:

* FIRST-QUARTER 2020 REVENUE

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 122.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 125.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ET&I’S LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH BY 4.5%

* DELAYS IN SITING WORK FOR KA.CARE CONTRACT IN SAUDI ARABIA TRIMMED EUR 2.1 MILLION OFF Q1 2020 REVENUE, BUT EFFECT SHOULD BE OFFSET OVER TIME

* NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON ITS LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH IN FIRST-QUARTER 2020 WAS 5.5%