BRIEF-Assystem Says Will Not Meet Revenue And EBITA Margin Objectives For 2020

* IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON ASSYSTEM’S 2020 OBJECTIVES

* IN ADDITION, ASSYSTEM HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FROM ITS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED DATE OF 14 MAY 2020 TO 26 JUNE 2020, WITH AIM OF ENABLING SHAREHOLDERS THAT WISH TO ATTEND TO DO SO

* AS SITUATION CURRENTLY STANDS, WE ARE UNABLE TO MEASURE NET IMPACT ON ASSYSTEM’S REVENUE AND EARNINGS THAT WILL BE CAUSED BY COVID-19 ITSELF

* ASSYSTEM WILL NOT BE IN A POSITION TO MEET REVENUE, EBITA MARGIN AND FREE CASH FLOW OBJECTIVES FOR 2020 THAT IT ANNOUNCED ON 9 MARCH 2020

* COVID-19: WILL ISSUE AN UPDATE ON THIS NET IMPACT AS SOON AS IT CAN BE ESTIMATED WITH A SUFFICIENT DEGREE OF RELIABILITY