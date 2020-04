April 20 (Reuters) - AST Groupe SA:

* DECIDED NOT TO PROPOSE TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS THE DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND

* REDUCTION IN THE COMPENSATION OF THE THREE EXECUTIVES OF THE GROUP

* WORK HAS RESUMED ON NEARLY 25% OF THE GROUP’S CONSTRUCTION SITES AND THE POBI PLANT IS BACK UP AND RUNNING AT 50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)