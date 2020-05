May 13 (Reuters) - AST Groupe SA:

* RESUMPTION ACTIVITY CONFIRMED

* GROUP HAS VERY SOLID FINANCIAL SITUATION WHICH WILL SOON BE STRENGTHENED BY OBTAINING STATE GUARANTEED LOAN FOR AMOUNT OF EUR 10 MILLION

* WORK HAS RESUMED ON MOST OF GROUP'S SITES AND WILL CONTINUE TO RAMP UP IN COMING WEEKS