BRIEF-Asta Funding Says On Dec 13, Co Entered Into A Securities Purchase Agreement With CBC Holdings Llc

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Asta Funding Inc:

* ASTA FUNDING INC SAYS ON DEC 13, CO ENTERED INTO A SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CBC HOLDINGS LLC - SEC FILING

* ASTA FUNDING INC - UNDER PURCHASE AGREEMENT, CO SOLD ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING EQUITY CAPITAL OF CO‘S UNIT FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT $10.5 MILLION

* ASTA FUNDING INC - OF PURCHASE PRICE, ABOUT $4.49 MILLION WAS PAID IN CASH, AND $5.75 MILLION TO BE PAID UNDER A PROMISSORY NOTE AT ANNUAL INTEREST RATE OF 7% Source text: (bit.ly/2BztDke) Further company coverage: