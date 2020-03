March 26 (Reuters) - Astaka Holdings Ltd:

* GROUP’S BUSINESS PREMISES, SALES GALLERIES, AND CONSTRUCTION SITES IN MALAYSIA WILL BE CLOSED FOR EXTENDED PERIOD TO 14 APRIL 2020

* EFFECTS OF PANDEMIC MAY AFFECT EARNINGS AND ABILITY TO SECURE NEW SALES FOR ONGOING AND NEW PROJECTS IN NEXT 6 TO 12 MONTHS

* IN PROCESS OF ASSESSING IMPACT OF MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER ON GROUP'S EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020