April 24 (Reuters) - Astec Industries Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87

* Q1 SALES $325.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $338.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ASTEC INDUSTRIES - CO'S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MILLION OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MILLION