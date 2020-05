BRIEF-Astec Industries Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1

May 6 (Reuters) - Astec Industries Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91

* Q1 SALES $288.8 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $291.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.38 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ASTEC INDUSTRIES - BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF $245.4 MILLION INCREASED BY $8.9 MILLION, OR 3.8% COMPARED TO BACKLOG OF $236.5 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* ASTEC INDUSTRIES - AS OF MAY 6, 2020, ALL BUT ONE OF FACILITIES, OMAGH, NORTHERN IRELAND, ARE OPERATIONAL AND ABLE TO MEET CURRENT DEMAND LEVELS

* ASTEC INDUSTRIES - FACILITY IN SOUTH AFRICA RESUMED OPERATIONS ON MAY 4, 2020 AND OMAGH PLANS TO RESUME OPERATIONS BY MID-MAY, 2020