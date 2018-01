Jan 9 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc

* Says it announced that an application was submitted in Japan for the marketing authorization for bispecific CD19-directed CD3 T cell engager (BiTE®) antibody construct blinatumomab to treat relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia

* In Japan, blinatumomab is jointly developed by Amgen Astellas BioPharma and the co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/iGVamQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)