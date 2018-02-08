BRIEF-Astellas Pharma says top-line results for two phase 3 trials of Peficitinib in rheumatoid arthritis patients

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc

* Says it announced that the results of two phase 3 trials (RAJ3 and RAJ4 trials) on Peficitinib hydrobromide, an oral JAK inhibitor developed by the co, in rheumatoid arthritis patients with an inadequate response to existing therapy, demonstrated superiority over placebo regarding the two trials’ primary endpoints

* The safety analysis of these trial appears consistent with the safety profile of Peficitinib in previous clinical trials and no new safety signal was observed

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sKB6wh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)