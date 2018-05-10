BRIEF- Astellas Pharma signs exclusive licensing agreement with Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

May 10(Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc

* Says it signed an exclusive license agreement with Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc for Japan and certain other countries in the Asia-Pacific region for Astellas to develop and commercialize rosiptor, Aquinox’s lead drug candidate, a first-in-class, once-daily oral treatment currently in Phase 3 clinical development for interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS) in North America and Europe

* Under the agreement, Astellas will have the exclusive right to research, develop, and commercialize rosiptor for all human diseases and conditions in Japan and additional countries in the Asia-Pacific region

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/rBWrLH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)