April 23 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc:

* ASTELLAS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATIONS FOR APPROVAL OF GILTERITINIB FOR THE TREATMENT OF FLT3MUT+ RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA

* ASTELLAS PHARMA INC-SUBMITTED A NDA FOR APPROVAL OF GILTERITINIB IN SAME PATIENT POPULATION TO U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION ON MARCH 29, 2018