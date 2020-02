Feb 12 (Reuters) - Aster DM Healthcare Ltd:

* ASTER DM HEALTHCARE - GOT UAE GOVERNMENT APPROVAL TO HOLD 100% LEGAL OWNERSHIP IN UNITS IN EMIRATE OF DUBAI

* ASTER DM HEALTHCARE - APPROVAL SHALL NOT RESULT IN ANY MAJOR CASH OUTFLOW TOWARDS INVESTMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2wbDDS3) Further company coverage: