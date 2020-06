BRIEF-Aster DM Healthcare Says Ops Of April'20 Impacted Significantly Due To COVID

June 1 (Reuters) - Aster DM Healthcare Ltd:

* BUSINESS OPERATION OF APRIL’20 WAS IMPACTED SIGNIFICANTLY DUE TO COVID

* LOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS IMPACTED OCCUPANCY LEVEL FOR MONTH OF APRIL’20

* IMPROVEMENTS IN PERFORMANCE EXPECTED TO START BY Q2 FY 2021, HOPE TO ACHIEVE NEAR NORMALCY BY H2 OF FY 2021

* OBSERVED IMPROVEMENT IN OCCUPANCY RATE FOR BOTH INDIA AND GCC HOSPITALS IN MONTH OF MAY’20

* OCCUPANCY RATE FOR GCC HOSPITALS WERE 52% AND FOR INDIA HOSPITALS WERE 38% FOR MONTH OF APRIL’20

* NEGATIVE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON CLINICS BUSINESS WAS HIGHER AS COMPARED TO HOSPITAL VERTICAL

* TAKEN INITIATIVES FOR REDUCTION OF PAYROLL COST FOR BOTH GCC AND INDIA EMPLOYEES