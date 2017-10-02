FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Asterias announces two significant developments for spinal cord injury program
#Market News
October 2, 2017 / 11:21 AM / in 18 days

BRIEF-Asterias announces two significant developments for spinal cord injury program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc

* Asterias Biotherapeutics - announced new 12-month data from first efficacy cohort in ongoing phase 1/2a SCiStar study to evaluate safety, efficacy of AST-OPC1

* Asterias Biotherapeutics - new data showed 67 percent of cohort 2 subjects in study have recovered two or more motor levels on at least one side through 12 months

* Asterias Biotherapeutics - FDA granted request for AST-OPC1 to be designated a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy under 21(st) Century Cures Act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

