#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics reports Q2 loss per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc

* Asterias Biotherapeutics reports second quarter financial results and reviews recent clinical progress and corporate developments

* Q2 loss per share $0.18

* Q2 revenue $300,000

* Q2 revenue view $1.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - ‍expects to complete patient enrollment with a total of between 25-30 subjects in scistar study by end of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

