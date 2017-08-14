BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics reports Q2 loss per share $0.18

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc
* Asterias Biotherapeutics reports second quarter financial results and reviews recent clinical progress and corporate developments
* Q2 loss per share $0.18
* Q2 revenue $300,000
* Q2 revenue view $1.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - expects to complete patient enrollment with a total of between 25-30 subjects in scistar study by end of 2017