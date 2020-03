March 4 (Reuters) - Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB:

* ASTG UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS

* ASTG HAS SECURED ALL MATERIAL NEEDED TO BE ABLE TO EXECUTE AND FULFIL CUSTOMER DELIVERIES IN Q1 2020 AS PLANNED.

* ASTG OPERATIONS NOT IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS IN Q1

* WE DO NOT EXPECT THAT OUR Q1 2020 RESULTS WILL BE IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)