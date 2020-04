April 20 (Reuters) - Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: LIMITED IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* CEO SIGNALS COMPANY WILL KEEP MOMENTUM A NOT SLOW DOWN

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND OTHER EXPENSES AMOUNTED (EBITDA) AMOUNTED TO 0.5 MSEK (-3.4 MSEK)

* ADDITIONAL EQUITY AND FINANCING HAVE BEEN RAISED, ALLOWING US TO CONTINUE EXECUTION OF OUR STRATEGY WITHOUT SLOWING DOWN, DESPITE POTENTIAL COVID-19 IMPACTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)