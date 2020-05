May 14 (Reuters) - ASTM SpA:

* Q1 ITALY MOTORWAY SECTOR REVENUES OF EUR 234.2 MILLION (DOWN 6.82%)

* Q1 ITALY MOTORWAY NETWORK TRAFFIC DOWN 5.15%

* Q1 RESULTS WERE AFFECTED BY IMPACTS RESULTING FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC