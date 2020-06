BRIEF-Aston Martin Says Retail Sales And Wholesales Expected To Fall Further In Q2

June 26 (Reuters) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC :

* ASTON MARTIN - COVID-19 IMPACTING Q2, AS EXPECTED WITH LOWER RETAIL SALES AND WHOLESALES

* ASTON MARTIN - ST ATHAN SCALED UP AND DBX PRODUCTION STARTED

* ASTON MARTIN - MORE THAN 90% OF DEALER NETWORK NOW OPEN

* ASTON MARTIN - TAKEN DECISIVE ACTION TO IMPROVE COST EFFICIENCY

* ASTON MARTIN - FOR FULL YEAR TOTAL WHOLESALES ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY EVENLY BALANCED BETWEEN SPORTS CARS AND DBX.

* ASTON MARTIN - TESTING AND DEVELOPMENT OF ASTON MARTIN VALKYRIE HAS RESUMED AFTER COVID-19 RELATED CLOSURE OF TEST FACILITIES

* ASTON MARTIN - RETAIL SALES (DEALER SALES TO CUSTOMERS) AND WHOLESALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LOWER IN Q2 THAN IN Q1

* ASTON MARTIN - AT 31 MAY 2020, CASH WAS £244M AND NET DEBT £883M (INCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES OF £109M

* ASTON MARTIN - DISCUSSIONS ARE ALSO ONGOING TO SECURE UP TO £50M OF TRADE FINANCING IN ADDITION TO INVENTORY FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS CURRENTLY IN PLACE

* ASTON MARTIN - AT 31 MAY 2020, CASH WAS £244M AND NET DEBT £883M