March 15 (Reuters) - Astoria Investments Ltd:

* ‍GROUP PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 WAS USD 25.94 MILLION (2016: USD 3.87 MILLION)​

* ‍NAV PER SHARE, EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES, OF GROUP AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 WAS USD 1.21 (2016: USD 1.00)​

* FY GROUP ‍TOTAL REVENUE OF $28.3 MILLION VERSUS $5.1 MILLION YEAR AGO