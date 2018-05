BRIEF-Astral Foods Says HY HEPS Expected To Be Between 1,958 And 1,994 Cents Per Share

May 2 (Reuters) - Astral Foods Ltd:

* ASTRAL FOODS LTD - HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL REFLECT AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 450% AND 460% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS COMPARABLE PERIOD

* ASTRAL FOODS LTD - HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 1,958 AND 1,994 CENTS PER SHARE

* ASTRAL FOODS - IMPROVEMENT ON GENERAL TRADING UPDATE OF MARCH 5 IS DUE TO FAVOURABLE TRADING CONDITIONS AND GOOD FARMING PERFORMANCES TO END MARCH 2018

* ASTRAL FOODS - CONFIRM THAT NO LOSSES WERE INCURRED AS A RESULT OF IMPACT OF AVIAN INFLUENZA OR LISTERIOSIS DURING THIS SIX MONTHS REPORTING PERIOD.