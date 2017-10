BRIEF-Astral Foods sees FY HEPS up between 80-100 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Astral Foods Ltd:

* ASTRAL FOODS LTD - EXPECTS HEPS FOR YEAR ENDED SEPT 30 2017 WILL REFLECT AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 80% AND 100% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS COMPARABLE PERIOD​

* ‍FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 1 ,737 AND 1,930 CENTS PER SHARE VERSUS 965 CENTS PER SHARE​ YEAR AGO

* ASTRAL FOODS - ‍FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO FACT NO FURTHER LOSSES WERE INCURRED AS RESULT OF OUTBREAK OF AVIAN INFLUENZA FOR REMAINDER OF FY 2017