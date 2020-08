BRIEF-Astrazeneca Agrees COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Deal With European Commission

Aug 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc:

* ASTRAZENECA CONCLUDES AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR SUPPLY OF UP TO 400 MILLION DOSES OF AZD1222 COVID-19 VACCINE, 14 AUGUST 2020

* NEW AGREEMENT WILL GIVE ALL EU MEMBER STATES THE OPTION TO ACCESS THE VACCINE IN AN EQUITABLE MANNER AT NO PROFIT DURING THE PANDEMIC

* CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH GOVTS, MULTILATERAL ORGANISATIONS AND PARTNERS AROUND WORLD TO ENSURE BROAD AND EQUITABLE ACCESS TO THE VACCINE

* RECENT SUPPLY ANNOUNCEMENTS TAKE THE GLOBAL SUPPLY CAPACITY TOWARDS THREE BILLION DOSES OF THE VACCINE.