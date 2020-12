BRIEF-Astrazeneca, Amgen Say Asthma Trial Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint

Dec 22 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* UPDATE ON SOURCE PHASE III TRIAL FOR TEZEPELUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH SEVERE, ORAL CORTICOSTEROID-DEPENDENT ASTHMA

* ASTRAZENECA - 48-WEEK TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN DAILY OCS DOSE

* ASTRAZENECA - TEZEPELUMAB’S EFFECT ON OTHER EFFICACY PARAMETERS WAS SIMILAR TO THOSE OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS TRIALS

* ASTRAZENECA - SAFETY PROFILE OF TEZEPELUMAB IN TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS TRIALS

* ASTRAZENECA - DETAILED RESULTS FROM SOURCE TRIAL WILL BE PRESENTED AT A FORTHCOMING MEDICAL MEETING