Oct 23 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* AstraZeneca and Merck rapidly advance LYNPARZA (olaparib) in Japan with a second regulatory submission

* Merck - ‍submitted NDA to Japan's PMDA for use of LYNPARZA(olaparib) tablets in unresectable or recurrent BRCA-mutated breast cancer, with decision expected in H2 2018​