Nov 6 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC

* ‍AstraZeneca Canada says Health Canada has approved Imfinzi for treatment of advanced bladder cancer in previously treated patients​

* ‍AstraZeneca Canada says Imfinzi has been granted notice of compliance with conditions (noc/c) based on tumour response rate and durability of response​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: