Feb 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA CEO SAYS OVERALL HAVE NOT SEEN DISRUPTION IN OPERATIONS IN CHINA - CONF CALL

* ASTRAZENECA CEO SAYS HAS SEEN MINIMAL IMPACT ON CLINICAL TRIALS IN CHINA FOLLOWING THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK - CONF CALL

* ASTRAZENECA SAYS INITIAL INDICATORS FOR BREAST CANCER DRUG ENHERTU ARE POSITIVE - CONF CALL

* ASTRAZENECA CFO SAYS CO REMAINS INTERESTED IN IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE DEALS - CONF CALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: